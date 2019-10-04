Angola: Municipality of Luanda Needs Over 800 Teachers

3 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 863 teachers are need to reinforce the education system in Luanda Municipality, the city's education department director, Joana Torres, disclosed on Wednesday.

Talking to the press on the opening of the Education System Fair, organised to celebrate Teacher's Day, to be marked on Saturday (05 October), Joana Torres announced that Luanda Municipality is in need of 863 teachers and 571 cleaning staff.

To sort out the lack of teachers Joana Torres said that the school boards have been increasing the number of students per class, although the rule is only from 35 to 45 students each classroom, but currently one finds classes with 50 to 60 students.

The lack of teachers situation happens in the primary and secondary schools, however, the necessity is higher in the latter.

The education official affirmed that in primary education the authorities have also been resorting to transferring some students to private schools that function with government assistance (partnership).

She revealed that Luanda Municipality has 16,400 students out of the education system, but the rate reduced considerably after the work that was done together with these private schools with government assistance.

