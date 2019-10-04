South Africa: Barbara Creecy Wants an Environmentally Literate SA - and Stresses Importance of Science

analysis

Getting ordinary South Africans to understand current conservation issues is key to the environment department developing evidence-based policy, argues Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy.

South Africans don't know enough about climate change and this needs to be addressed if the country is to become environmentally secure.

That's according to Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy, who on Tuesday 1 October announced that the following research by the department and the CSIR, the department was exploring the concept of a Citizen's Environmental Awareness Index based on the results of an annual independent national public environmental awareness survey.

Creecy made the announcement during a keynote address at the 10th Oppenheimer Research Conference in Midrand.

The theme of the conference was "Advancing Conservation Consciousness," a topic dominating the headlines as countries and companies across the world are making a conscious effort to alleviate the effects of climate change.

Citing the results of a 2018 Afro-barometer survey, which sought to establish whether "South Africans are prepared to confront climate change," Creecy said more than half (54%) of South Africans said they had not heard of climate change.

The same study showed that rural residents (63%), women (58%) and citizens...