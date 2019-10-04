Nigeria: How Nigeria Can Regain Lost Glory - Former Minister

Lagos — An elder statesman and Former Minister of Health and Social Services, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi has appraised the 59th year anniversary of Nigerian independence, saying the country is facing the consequences of the choices it made years ago.

He spoke in Lagos at the 80th birthday celebration of Sir Ifeanyi Atueyi, the founder and publisher of Pharmanews and the public presentation of Atueyi's autobiography titled, "My Life and Pharmanews."

Adelusi-Adeluyi who was chairman of the occasion decried the state of the nation, saying there is frustration everywhere even as he noted that Nigeria has become a country full of "toxicity" politically, economically and ethnically.

With this kind of toxicity, he said there was the need to take another look at Nigeria, stressing that the country is very well endowed and can be redirected on a path of growth and development through what he called "edifying education".