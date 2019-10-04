Nigeria: Davido, Kiddominant Featured in Chris Brown's 'Indigo Extended'

Chris Brown's Indigo.
4 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Nigerian music heavyweights David 'Davido' Adeleke and Ayoola Agboola aka Kiddominant have been featured on American artist, Chris Brown's new album.

The album which has solid 32 tracks titled 'Indigo Extended', was released midnight on Friday as a follow up to the original 'Indigo' album.

Brown is an award-winning singer and actor who has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists.

Throughout his career, Brown has won several awards, including a Grammy Award, 15 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and six Soul Train Music Awards.

The latest collaboration with Davido titled 'Lower Body' comes few months after their first collaboration. In July, the music duo released 'Blow My Mind' which has garnered over 13 million streams on Spotify.

Producer and writer, Kiddominant wrote 'Under the Influence', a song on the album. The excited maestro took to Instagram to share the news via his page @kiddominant.

He wrote, "Track 3 written and produced by me. Track 1 produced by me. Thank you Chris Brown for trusting me with the sauce. Thank you Davido for gingering all."

Kiddominant is best known for producing Orezi's hit single 'Rihanna' in 2013.

He also produced Davido's international hit single 'Fall' which peaked on USR&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart at number 13 and US Hot R&B Songs chart at number 25 on Billboard.

Other artists featured on the album include Tory Lanez, Rich the Kid, Sage the Gemini and Dani Leigh.

