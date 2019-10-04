Mozambique: Frelimo Official Murdered in Manica Identified

3 October 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Espungabera (Mozambique), 3 Oct (AIM) - The official of Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party, who was shot dead in the central province of Manica, on Tuesday night, has been identified as Samussone Ndlovo, the Frelimo first secretary in the Paunde circle in Mossurize district.

Ndlovo was murdered by unidentified gunmen as he slept at home with his family. Eye-witnesses told AIM that three men broke down the main door of Ndlovo's house. They went to Ndlovo's bedroom and shot him twice at point blank range. They then threatened their victim's two wives and stole a motor-cycle.

According to the same witnesses, on Tuesday two unidentified men went to the Zinhumbo primary school, looking for its director, Cudakwache Titosse, who is also a senior Frelimo member in the area.

"When they went to the school, he wasn't there", the witnesses said. "At night they killed a victim. The police have been informed, and are working to identify and neutralise the criminals".

On Wednesday morning, three men went to the home of the Frelimo election campaign in the area, Nazim Temóteo Ucama. One of them was carrying a pistol.

The only person in the house was Ucama's young daughter. She said later "When they arrived, they wanted to know where Dad was. I said he wasn't home. They took out a pistol and showed it to me. I said I didn't know anything. Then they got on their motor-bike and left the yard".

