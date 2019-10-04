Mozambique: Cne Calls for Peaceful Close of Election Campaign

3 October 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The chairperson of Mozambique's National Elections Commission (CNE), Abdul Carimo, on Thursday urged political parties, their candidates, members and supporters to observe mutual respect in the last few days of the current election campaign.

The campaign should end on 12 October, and Carimo urged the parties to spend the final nine days on explaining their projects for governance to the electorate.

Speaking at the inauguration of the CNE press centre in central Maputo, Carimo said the parties should accept differences of opinion and condemn all forms of violence

While most participants in the election campaign had behaved peacefully, he added, some had committed acts of violence and intolerance, and had shown disrespect for those who disagreed with them.

He noted that there had been destruction of opponents' election posters, physical attacks, and attempts to obstruct the motorcades and parades of other parties. He singled out as problem areas the districts of Xai-Xai, Mandlakazi, Chokwe, Limpopo and Bilene - all in the southern province of Gaza.

He pointed no fingers of blame at any particular party, but journalists covering the campaign in Gaza reported that groups of supporters of the ruling Frelimo Party repeatedly attempted to sabotage the campaign of Daviz Simango, the leader and presidential candidate of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM).

Carimo condemned the violence and obstruction, and said "we want an educational campaign that helps reduce the levels of abstention and creates an environment conducive to peaceful elections".

He also denounced the attempts to collect voter cards which have been reported from across the country. Most of these cases involve Frelimo members, though there have been instances where Renamo and MDM members are accused of the same thing. Carimo said that under no circumstances should any voter hand his or her card over to any other person or body.

"It is important that no citizen who has registered as a voter should be unable to exercise his voting rights on 1 October because he is not in possession of his voter card", he stressed.

Nonetheless if a citizen has lost his voter card, he can still vote provided his name is on the voter roll, and he can produce a recognised form of identification which bears a photograph (such as an ID card, a passport or a driving licence).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.