Mozambique: Cne Calls for Peaceful Close of Election Campaign

Maputo — The chairperson of Mozambique's National Elections Commission (CNE), Abdul Carimo, on Thursday urged political parties, their candidates, members and supporters to observe mutual respect in the last few days of the current election campaign.

The campaign should end on 12 October, and Carimo urged the parties to spend the final nine days on explaining their projects for governance to the electorate.

Speaking at the inauguration of the CNE press centre in central Maputo, Carimo said the parties should accept differences of opinion and condemn all forms of violence

While most participants in the election campaign had behaved peacefully, he added, some had committed acts of violence and intolerance, and had shown disrespect for those who disagreed with them.

He noted that there had been destruction of opponents' election posters, physical attacks, and attempts to obstruct the motorcades and parades of other parties. He singled out as problem areas the districts of Xai-Xai, Mandlakazi, Chokwe, Limpopo and Bilene - all in the southern province of Gaza.

He pointed no fingers of blame at any particular party, but journalists covering the campaign in Gaza reported that groups of supporters of the ruling Frelimo Party repeatedly attempted to sabotage the campaign of Daviz Simango, the leader and presidential candidate of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM).

Carimo condemned the violence and obstruction, and said "we want an educational campaign that helps reduce the levels of abstention and creates an environment conducive to peaceful elections".

He also denounced the attempts to collect voter cards which have been reported from across the country. Most of these cases involve Frelimo members, though there have been instances where Renamo and MDM members are accused of the same thing. Carimo said that under no circumstances should any voter hand his or her card over to any other person or body.

"It is important that no citizen who has registered as a voter should be unable to exercise his voting rights on 1 October because he is not in possession of his voter card", he stressed.

Nonetheless if a citizen has lost his voter card, he can still vote provided his name is on the voter roll, and he can produce a recognised form of identification which bears a photograph (such as an ID card, a passport or a driving licence).