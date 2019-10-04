Namibia Take On the World Champions

NAMIBIA face their toughest assignment at the Rugby World Cup when they take on world champions New Zealand at the Tokyo Stadium on Sunday morning.

Despite two defeats so far to Italy and South Africa, Namibia has performed credibly and another courageous performance against the mighty All Blacks will win them many admirers around the world.

In their opening 47-22 defeat against Italy, Namibia showed glimpses of genius with Damian Stevens, JC Greyling and Chad Plato all scoring tries from quick attacks, while they defended heroically against the Italians.

Against South Africa, Namibia's good work was undone by a rather scrappy and error-ridden display, but they still defended with determination before losing the match 57-3.

On Sunday their defence will once again have to be top-notch against a rampant All Blacks side that trounced Canada 63-0 two days ago, but if they can display the passion and determination that they showed against the All Blacks four years ago they will emerge with honour.

Despite losing that encounter 58-14 Namibia impressed with their courage and tenacity, and when centre Johan Deysel scored their solitary try it nearly brought the house down amongst the 50 000 cheering fans at London's Olympic Stadium.

Now four years later, Deysel is expected to captain his country on Sunday, while several other players from that match including Tjiuee Uanivi, JC Greyling, Johann Tromp, Eugene Jantjies, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Aranos Coetzee and PJ van Lill could once again face the world champions.

Namibia coach Phil Davies still has to announce the team for Sunday's match, but Rohan Kitshoff, Cliven Loubser and Darryl de la Harpe are all doubtful starters after picking up niggling injuries against South Africa.

Namibia's main aim at this World Cup, though, will be to beat Canada in their final match next Sunday, and as such, Davies might rest his more experienced players for that clash.

Some fringe players, therefore, could be selected to face the All Blacks and two of them - wing Janry du Toit and fly half Helarius Kisting, who have not had much game time - could be selected.

At a press conference earlier this week, Du Toit said he was excited to face the legendary All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams.

"When I was younger and used to play centre, Sonny Bill was quite a role model for me. I spoke to others who played against him and they said it's something to believe, you can't imagine how big he is in real life. When they were standing in the tunnel on the first game (at the 2015 World Cup) they saw a shadow walking up and thought it was a flanker, then looked to their side and saw it was Sonny Bill."

Kisting, meanwhile, said it was a great opportunity and that he would give it his all.

"I'm seeing this as an opportunity. I have nothing to lose. I'm just going to leave everything on the field, knowing I've done my part. Even if you don't have a good time, even if you screw up everything, just do something for them to remember you. I'm really excited. I was always looking up to those guys and now I might be playing against them."