Namibia: Cricketers Off to Dubai for T20 World Cup Qualifiers

CRICKET Namibia this week held a send-off event for the national men's cricket team leaving for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier that will be hosted in UAE, Dubai. The team will depart for Dubai on 8 October and will start with warm-up matches before taking on their first official match against the Netherlands on 19 October.

The send-off was a celebration of the achievement of being one of the 14 countries that progressed to the T20 World Cup Qualifying event.

"This provides a great platform to showcase the growth of cricket in Namibia and to create awareness of the sport code in our country," Cricket Namibia said in a press release.

Namibia recently participated in an ODI tri-series against Papua New Guinea and the hosts, United States and the Namibian Eagles gave a great display by winning the tournament.

"Cricket Namibia is hoping for the team to carry a positive spirit and momentum along to the qualifiers. With the team now playing cricket on a professional level, not only is Cricket Namibia excited, but it is encouraging to see young players emerging through Cricket Namibia's pathway," it added.

Cricket Namibia vice president, Polly Negongo said that the achievement of the national men's team should encourage the squad to keep the momentum going and work even harder.

"Good luck, play hard and I know you can do it. Your performance over the past months has shown your capability," he said.

The newly-appointed CEO of Cricket Namibia, Johan Muller was present at the send-off and thanked all past sponsors that have been supportive of Cricket Namibia.

"Your support and commitment is the reason we are able to send off professional cricketers to the World Cup Qualifier. To all our current and new sponsors, I would like to guarantee that we are committed to present the best administrative support to your brand and we are excited to work together on this journey to achieve a common goal. We would like to partner with all media houses to make sure that all cricket programs in Namibia get exposure," he said.

The squad departing for Dubai was sponsored suitcases by the Janine and Suzelle Davin Trust that was represented by a former president of Cricket Namibia, Francois Erasmus.

"The trust was created to award excellence in sport and to help sport codes to perform on an international level. The trust associates itself with excellence and decided to sponsor Cricket Namibia's national players as they are one of the top sports codes on and off the field," he said.

It has been a roller-coaster year for the team - Namibia hosted the World Cricket League 2 in April, which they won; the team participated in the T20 Africa finals in Uganda where they also won, which then led to qualification for the upcoming T20 World Cup Qualifier.

The 15 players who will make up the squad to represent Namibia in the qualifiers are: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Jan Frylinck (vice captain), Bernard Scholtz, Helao Ya France, JJ Smit, Tangeni Lungameni, Zane Green, Christi Viljoen, Stephen Baard, Ben Shikongo, Craig Williams, Zhivago Groenewald, Niko Davin, Karl Birkenstock and JP Kotze.

Namibia will take on the Netherlands, PNG, Scotland, Bermuda, Kenya and Singapore at the T20 World Cup Qualifier.