Kenya: Newcomers Clash in Handball League Action

Four newcomers will be in action as the Kenya Handball Federation national league enters Round Four this weekend at the Kaloleni grounds.

Among teams that will be making their debut are Nanyuki and Thika (men) as well as Kaluluini (men and women).

Mount Kenya University-Thika, who will be seeking their first win of the season, welcome Nanyuki in the first match of the men's fixture before newcomers Thika and Kaluluini face off.

Warriors, who are without a win, take on unbeaten Boomarang in search of their first win.

Inspired boys, placed seventh on the standing with four points from seven matches, will be looking for their third win when they battle Kaluluini before Nanyuki return to the courts against Boomarang.

In the only women's match of the day, debutants Rising Starlets - who have won two matches and lost as many - play host to Kaluluini.

On Sunday, Strathmore University men's team will be keen to go joint top with champions National Cereals and Produce Board and former champions Black Mamba who are out of action.

The students occupy third place on the log and are unbeaten with six points from three matches. A win against Boomarang will take their tally to eight points same as NCPB and Mambas.

Strathmore coach Peter Mwathi said they will be seeking to keep their unbeaten run as they are eyeing the title this season.

"We have started the season on high winning all our matches and we want to maintain the good run. It's a good match since Boomarang are also unbeaten," said Mwathi who doubles up as the men's national team coach.

St Paul's University begin their title campaign with a tie against Thika while Technical University of Kenya take on Inspired Boys.

It will be an all students' affair when Kenyatta University (KU) play Jomo Kenyatta University of Agricultural Technology before MKU-Thika battle National Youth Service who are yet to record a win from five matches.

KU open the season against Rising Starlets as MKU-Thika battle NYS in the women's ties.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Men

Nanyuki v MKU-Thika 9:00am

Thika v Kaluluini 10:20am

Boomarang v Warriors 11:40am

Inspired Boys v Kaluluini 2:20pm

Nanyuki v Boomarang 3:40pm

Women

Kaluluini v Rising Starlets 1:00pm

Sunday

Men

TUK v Inspired Boys 10:20am

SPU v Thika 1:00pm

JKUAT v KU 2:20pm

Strathmore v Boomarang 3:40pm

Women

Rising Starlets v KU 9:00am

MKU-Thika v NYS 11:40am