Nigeria: Why Military Suspended 2 NGOs in Borno, Yobe - Govt

4 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Victoria Onehi

The Federal Government yesterday explained why the military recently suspended activities of Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps, international humanitarian non-governmental organisations in Borno and Yobe States.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, at a press conference in Abuja, noted the army's recognition of the contributions of the two NGOs.

She, however, said the recent activities of some unscrupulous persons connected with the organizations were worrisome and threatened the success of military operations.

She said investigations were ongoing by the military to verify the allegations and address the situations.

In another development, the Ambassador of the European Union to Nigeria, Katil Karlsen, who led a delegation of other EU member states to the ministry, said: "We are starting to implement social protection and recovery support to the north east in general and in Borno and Yobe states in particular in the order of 200 million Euro."

