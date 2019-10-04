Nigeria: 7 Years After Attack, Wounds of Potiskum Cattle Market Remain Unhealed

Damaturu — At the gate of Potiskum cattle market, it's a gloomy atmosphere, as traders and buyers slog across its muddy passage.

Outside the gate, a fleet of trailers were seen lined up, patiently waiting for business negotiations, at the Wednesdays and Thursdays bazaar to clinch.

At a far look, inside the international cattle market, depicts an ugly look left by gunmen that threw explosives and shoot indiscriminately at the livestock merchants and buyers on May 2, 2012.

On that violent Wednesday, over 102 people were sent to their graves, scores of cows that were tied to sticks burnt to death and properties worth billions of naira destroyed.

A cattle breeder/trader who survived the attack, Grema yau, said he and many others have lost everything, adding that the wound inflicted on their business and the market had remained fresh in the minds.

"After the attack, many rich traders and breeders were rendered poor, and the cattle supply to the market continued to dwindle. In fact, it is an unbearable wound haunting the survival the market," he observed.

He said, before the attack, some cattle merchants used to load 10 to 20 trailers of cows to different parts of the country but, the carnage had within one hour rendered many of them poor, to a level they barely feed their immediate families.

"Now, the market is far less than its usual capacity. The number of cattle, breeders and dealers have reduced, significantly," he decried.

Ya'u also revealed that the market, which usually freights over 100 trailer of cows to southern part of the country every week, could not boast of loading 60 lorries due to fear of the attack inflicted on merchants from other regions.

He complained that the cattle merchants patronising the market from the south have stopped coming and those sending money to their trusted business partners to buy for them have also stopped.

"Before the incident, traders do come to buy from Kurmi, "South" Lagos, Ibadan, Ogbomosho and Kurmin Kudu "South-south" that includes Enugu, Umuahia, Port-Harcourt, and Warri but, you hardly see anyone from there now,".

He said, partly, the setback recorded could also be attributed to the closure of some reliable markets in Gaidam, Garin Alkali and Mainok that fed the "largest cattle market in West Africa" with the livestock.

He noted that the state of emergency imposed on Yobe had also prevented cattle breeders from Niger Republic and other neighboring countries to patronise the market as it was years back.

He said, ever since the market was attacked and destroyed, they were faced with challenges of deplorable road condition, lack of electricity and water supply.

"Thieves are now taking advantage of the darkness to steal our cows, and the loaded trailers usually get stuck at the market gate due to the deplorable condition of the road."

Ya'u lamented that government has collected lists of the traders that recorded losses during the attack but they have not yet received any intervention.

He reminded the government of her promise to assist them. He also sought for soft loan to the affected people to enable them raise capital to bounce back and save the market from a total ruin.

Alhaji Hassan Alkali, the chairman, Amalgamated Cattle Dealers Association, said from Wednesday to Thursday, the market is providing jobs that feed over one million people.

"Our major problem is the condition of the market. Trailers have access difficulty to the cattle ramp and even when they do sometimes the vehicle gets stuck in the mud and we must use tipper-truck to drag it out" he said.

Alkali said they have written to government to address the deplorable condition of the market without positive response. "We'll continue pushing until we got the projects done."

He called on people from all parts of the country to patronize the market, saying peace has come to stay in the state.

Malam Yusuf Kara, who lost his wealthy elder brother during the attack, recalled how they removed his corpse from a well.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said many traders, including his brother were forced to jumped into the well to save their lives.

"My brother was a wealthy cattle merchant. When the shooting started his only option was to jump into the well. Unfortunately, he didn't survive it.

"He was the bread winner of our family. He took care of our feeding, school fees and everything. I was left to shoulder all the responsibilities. I dropped out of school to feed the family" he said, sobbing.

Kara, a young boy of about 19 years, is among the cow boys who load and upload cattle in and from the trailers.

Our correspondent, who went round the market, observed some of the buildings destroyed during the attack have still not been renovated. Ttraders are, therefore, forced to transact businesses in a very poor unhygienic environment.

Falmata Hassan, a food vendor, said each time it rains, they stopped coming to the market to avoid offensive odour, flies and walking in mud mixed with cow dung.