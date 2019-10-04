Angola: Supreme Court Chief Resigns

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, accepted onThursday the resignation letter of Rui Ferreira from the post of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

According to a statement from the President's Office for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs, citing the Civil House, the resignation request was "accepted in the interest of safeguarding the good name of the Angolan Justice".

The note announces that, in the coming days "It will start the replacement process, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the Law".