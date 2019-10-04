Namibia: Two More Companies Join MTC Knockout Project

TWO more companies have thrown their weight behind the MTC Knockout Project, which aims to eliminate gender based violence in Namibia, with the Bank of Namibia and ErongoMarine Enterprise each donating N$50 000 to the cause.

The Bank will sponsor the participation of one of its own employees, Sam Shivute, who is the director of banking services and a well-known motivational speaker, with Shivute due to fight radio presenter Max T, while Erongo Marine Enterprise will support musician Tate Buti for his fight against Andre Vermeulen, the owner of MikelJes Music Productions.

At a press conference on Thursday, the governor of the Bank of Namibia, Ipumbu Shiimi said the project was important to maintain social stability in the country.

"As an entity playing its part in economic stability, we support all causes geared towards ensuring social stability and peaceful coexistence amongst Namibians. We are aware that once harmony and social cohesion prevails, Namibia can flourish and attend to the pressing matters of economic development and poverty eradication. It's therefore a no-brainer that the bank aligns itself with this great initiative," he said.

Shivute said he was looking forward to the fight.

"I was a national champion in my weight division in 1992 while I also reached the final at the national championships the next year but then I retired. So boxing is in my blood, and Im very excited to be part of this project. As a father and a brother, with sisters and daughters, it's my duty to join the fight against GBV. We need to educate, reform and change the mindsets, and those who are involved need to seek professional assistance," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I'm very fit, I've been exercising twice per day and I can't wait to step into the ring," he added.

Paul Ndjabula of Erongo Marine Enterprise said they were proud to support the project.

"We are proud to be associated with Tate Buti who will provide a better understanding to GBV by adding his voice to this campaign. It starts with us teaching our children respect and that there is no excuse for bad behaviour. All our efforts must be centred on education and the promotion of old family values," he said.

Tate Buti said he intended to have fun.

"It will be my birthday on 12 October so I intend to have a fun day," he said.

Tim Ekandjo of MTC thanked both companies, saying that the money raised would go towards a good cause.

"Gender based violence is a social ill in society and it is time for men to take the front seat to engage each other on how to end this. Although as corporates, we are not industry experts on combating gender-based violence, the proceeds made from this course will be geared towards the experts that can amplify this course," he said.