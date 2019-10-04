Namibia: Big Field for Namibre Betterball Competition

NAMIBRE and the Stag (Society of Tuesday and Thursday Afternoon Golfers) have once again teamed up to bring one of the biggest fields together for the NamibRe Betterball Stableford competition at Windhoek Golf and Country Club this weekend.

Competitions hosted by the Stag are always popular due to the effort and planning put in by its members and sponsors. This competition forms part of the annual triangular series between three social clubs, namely the Stag, OPS (Omeya Pinseekers) and the Swag (Society of Wednesday Afternoon Golfers).

The first round will be played tomorrow at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club (WGCC), with round two at Omeya Golf Club on Sunday.

The big field is also very positive news for operations at WGCC, which has been hit hard by the current economic conditions, as well as the unprecedented water tariffs and little rain over the past seasons.

The WGCC management, golf committee and members expressed their sincere gratitude to its staunch sponsors like NamibRe, saying that without them, golf in Namibia would struggle severely.