Zimbabwe: Govt, Nust in Child ARVs Study

4 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Government and the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) have embarked on a study to improve the provision of anti-retroviral treatment (ART) for children.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care and the university embarked on the study in Harare and Bulawayo to improve on the available medication for children on ART.

So far children are given tablets that are said to be too big so much that they stick to their throats, while others have a bitter taste and require stringent storage conditions. The ministry said it had also realised that there is a growing number of children on first-line ART and a wide coverage of viral load monitoring.

According to the latest Bulawayo City Council minutes, the Ministry of Health and Child Care wrote to council notifying it of the study, which will be done in Zimbabwe, Uganda and Zambia.

"The Ministry of Health and Child Care has noted that there is a growing number of children on first-line ART and there is widening coverage of viral load monitoring, which will lead to increased detection of first-line virological failure.

"Consequently there will be an increase in numbers needing to switch to second-line treatment. The available tablets for children are either too big tablets, some stick to their throat, some have a bitter taste and some need stringent storage conditions," said the ministry in the letter to BCC.

The ministry said it was conducting multi-country collaborative paediatric clinical trials focused on generating evidence for development and provision of the most appropriate ARV drugs with funding from the European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP).

"The trials are also focused on formulations for children in low resource settings and ensuring that children receive drugs and care close to where they live and in formulations and doses which can be delivered by caregivers and healthcare workers at primary-care level facilities.

"The study is being done in Zimbabwe (Harare and Mpilo Central Hospitals), Uganda and Zambia," said the Ministry.

According to the council minutes, the city council is in support of the study.

"Many children receiving ART in the city clinics would have access to various monitoring tests as well as various future treatment opinions for HIV treatment in the future," read the minutes.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Education
Governance
Health
Southern Africa
Children
AIDS
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.