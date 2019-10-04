Tanzania: Govt Warns Fertilizer Dealers Against Increasing Price

FERTILISER dealers in the country have been reminded to observe standard and set cap-prices or face risk of having their business license banned.

Minister for Agriculture, Mr Japhet Hasunga told reporters yesterday that the government has already set strategies that recommend dealers to import fertilisers through bulk purchase system and that the system has helped to reduce the price by 16 percent.

He said some of the dealers have been stealing from poor farmers by increasing the price contrary to the agreement.

"Some dealers have been inflating fertilisers prices contrary to our agreement, we are not going to tolerate that anymore," he said.

He said the government is currently overseeing the importation of Diammonium phosphate (DAP) and Urea fertilizer through bulk procurement and that the remaining types of fertilizers have been left for traders to determine prices. On prices, the Minister said traders must bear in mind that the cap price per 50 kilograms of Urea is not supposed to exceed 45,280/-in coastal regions while in lake zone regions, farmers should access the fertiliser at 66,830/-. For the southern highland regions, the 50 kilogram packed sack is sold at 53,834/-.