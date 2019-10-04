Tanzania: Farmers Salute Irrigation Farming for Poverty Reduction

SMALLHOLDER farmers in Igunga district have praised the government for its decision to invest in the improvement of irrigation infrastructure which has in turn enabled them increase production of food crops.

As a deliberate measure to improve irrigation farming, the government has built a dam at the Mwamapuli irrigation scheme capable of storing 28,000,000 cubic litres of water to irrigate 630 hectares of rice.

"For us, poverty is now a thing of the past since we are producing more rice for both consumption and sale," the Igunga farmers told a team of senior officials from the National Irrigation Commission (NIRC) which visited the area this week.

The farmers said before the improvement of the irrigation infrastructure, they used to harvest 2.5 tonnes of rice per hectare, but now that figure has jumped to 7.5 tonnes per hectare following the upgrading and expansion of the irrigation infrastructure.

"Our district is now self-sufficient in food production, and also our incomes at family level have tremendously increased," the farmers said.

Igunga District Irrigation Officer, Mr Elibariki Kisanga, said the Mwamapuli Irrigation Scheme has been expanded under the Small Scale Irrigation Development Programme at a cost of 537m/-.

He appealed to the government to allocate 1.1bn/-for expanding the Mwamapuli dam as a way of developing irrigation activities to the estimated 970 farmers engaged in that type of agriculture.

The Chairman of Mwamapuli Irrigation Cooperative Union, Robert Lufunga, said irrigation farming has liberated Igunga farmers who some decades ago were languishing in poverty for lack of dependable sources of income.

"At this irrigation scheme, farmers have extricated themselves from the poverty trap. Now they have the money; and the proof is that their living standards have improved compared to the past," Lufunga said.

He said today many farmers own motorcycles, cars, modern houses, and are able to send their children to expensive schools.

According to Lufunga, farmers have begun contributing 1,000/- per each harvested bag of rice towards education activities and the construction of roads in their area.

The Mwamapuli Irrigation Cooperative Union each season allocates 700m/- towards the employment of young men and women who use modern farming tools for increased production.

Built in 1970 during the regime of founder president Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, the Mwamapuli dam also serves wards such as Mwanzugi, Mwalala and Makomero.