Tanzania: Katavi RC Furious Over Land Grabbing Allegation

4 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Katavi

THE Katavi Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Juma Homera has revoked ownership of 5,000 ha of land and returned them to Igongwe village government after uncovering foul play.

Mr Homera said he was prompted to act following reports submitted to him by a probe team of seven experts which satisfied themselves beyond any reasonable doubts that the land in Sitalike Ward in Mpanda District was sold without following proper procedures or engaging wananchi and local governments.

The DC said following a long unsettle land dispute in Sitalike Ward, he formed a probe committee on September 2, this year to investigate the grievances of wananchi over the their land being sold to business people without their involvement.

"I'm satisfied with the probe team report without any doubts, I am hereby declaring that I have revoked 5,000 ha of land and I am returning it to Igongwe village government for redistribution. The local government should involve Sitalike village on fair redistribution of the aforementioned land to families by following proper procedures governing land redistribution," noted the RC.

The RC issued such directive while addressing a public rally at Sitalike Ward in Mpanda District in Katavi Region; where wananchi were given time to air their grievances over the disputed land.

He told this paper that he will send the acting Mlele District Commissioner (DC), Mr Salehe Mhando to visit the precinct and address public rallies in efforts to find out the truth of the accusation.

Mr Homera warned that those who will be found guilty of allegations leveled against them by citizens will face the wrath of the law by being arrested and prosecuted.

Across-section of citizens interviewed by this paper accused Mirumba village leadership, village council and the village team for allegedly enriching themselves after grabbing the distributed land and sold it to business people without their knowledge or following proper procedures.

