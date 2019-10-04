Tanzania: TRA Tasked to Increase Number of Taxpayers

DEPUTY Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji has directed Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), to develop a specific strategy that will help to increase the number of taxpayers from 1.7 million who are registered by the authority.

The Deputy Minister gave the instruction yesterday when she visited TRA Kinondoni tax region. She said the increase number of taxpayers will relieve the burden to the current targeted number of 2.7 million people.

"We need to develop a strategy that enables us to develop our tax base by increasing the number of taxpayers across the country. This will enable every targeted mwananchi to pay tax without problem and the government will be able to collect enough revenues for development projects," she said.

Dr Kijaji also ordered TRA to submit the statistics on the increase of taxpayers who have been registered after receiving special Identity Card offered by President John Magufuli.

"The purpose of distributing the ID's was to increase the number of taxpayers and enable entrepreneurs to engage in legal businesses, so it is good to know how many taxpayers we have after the launching of the exercise," she emphasized.

On property tax, Dr Kijaji has ordered TRA to come up with the clear number of houses across the country. "We must know the number of houses and those who are responsible of paying so as to simply paying processes," she said.