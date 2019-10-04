Tanzania: Yanga Survive Police Tz Scare

YOUNG Africans yesterday came from two-goal down to salvage a point following a 3-3 draw with Polisi Tanzania at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

It looked clear that Yanga will lose again after Polisi Tanzania came from behind to score three goals in a short period.

Polisi Tanzania were 3-1 ahead and they looked certain to win comfortably.

Yanga who lost 1-0 in their league opener against Ruvu Shooting, snatched an early lead in the 6th minute after Mrisho Ngasa tapped the ball easily into the back of the net connecting Juma Abdul's cross inside the box from the right flank.

But Polisi Tanzania were not shocked after conceding the goal, calmed down to contain their hosts' pressure and managed to equalize in the 34th minute after the rebound from a corner kick met Ditram Nchimbi inside the box and released a shot past goalkeeper Metacha Mnata whose efforts to stop it ended in vain.

The two sides went into the break tied 1-1 , and in the second half Polisi Tanzania, who are under the tutelage of Selemani Matola came, a different side and stunned their hosts in the 55th minute when Nchimbi scored his second goal after receiving a long pass, he beat defender Kelvin Yondani and goalkeeper Mnata to make it 2-1 for his team.

While Yanga, whose coach was watching the match at the stand as he was serving a match ban, didn't find appropriate means to stop Nchimbi from scoring a hattrick.

The striker struck home his third goal in the 57th minute after beating defender Lamine Moro who failed to stop him.

Utilising well their vast experience, Yanga managed to make a comeback eight minute later when Molinga nodded home a free kick from Ngasa in the 65th minute to make it 3-2.

The goal revived hopes for Yanga players who increased raids to their opponents goal in a search of an equalizer.

They efforts paid off three minutes later when Molinga equalized it in the 68th minute through a well taken free kick that sailed direct into the gaping net leaving Polisi Tanzania goalkeeper, Kulwa Said helpless.

The two goals were Molinga's first of this league's season since joining Yanga. The result saw Yanga, collect their first point yesterday after drawing with Polisi Tanzania.