South Africa: Old Mutual's Feet-Dragging Stalls Our Divorce, Says NMT Capital's Sango Ntsaluba

If there ever was a partnership from hell, the Old Mutual-Peter Moyo-NMT Capital alliance has to be it. While the fired chief executive, Peter Moyo, has notched up the heat in his battle with his erstwhile employer, Old Mutual, the insurer and its partners at investment firm NMT Capital seem to have resolved never to agree about anything.

Two months after a very public divorce, with both protagonists vowing they want out, Old Mutual and NMT Capital have still not cut their ties to go their separate ways. And true to their acrimonious divorce, they both can't agree whether they have actually divorced, and trade accusations about who is responsible for the delay.

On 2 September 2019 Old Mutual announced as part of the presentation of its financial results that it was in the early stages of talks to divest from its 20% stake in NMT Capital, a company co-founded by Peter Moyo, who since June has twice been fired and twice reinstated by a court as chief executive.

NMT Capital, in which Moyo holds a 25% interest and is its former chief executive, hit back two days later with a dramatic, if emotional, statement welcoming the departure of its...