South Africa: Man Who Allegedly Murdered His Girlfriend Nabbed

3 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

A man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend on Monday has been arrested, says KwaZulu-Natal police.

According to the police, the 27-year-old suspect was found at a house in Malangeni, Scottburgh, on Thursday morning after they received information about his whereabouts.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the suspect had been on the run since he allegedly murdered his girlfriend in J Section, Umlazi.

"When the police arrived at the murder scene, the suspect's mother directed them to a room where they found the body of Ayanda Robin Ngcobo, 24," Zwane said.

"Her boyfriend was nowhere to be found. Ayanda had sustained numerous injuries and was certified dead at the scene. A case of murder was opened at the Bhekithemba police station for investigation."

According to the Daily News, the journalism student was reportedly assaulted and then strangled.

"Her seven-year-old son had been lying next to her unharmed. The boyfriend was nowhere to be found," the publication reported.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court soon.

