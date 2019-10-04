Tunisia: Achieving Success of Tunisia's Accession to UN Security Council

3 October 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Khémaies Jhinaoui, held a meeting on Thursday in Tunis with the ambassadors of the countries, members of the Security Council and accredited to Tunisia (France, United States, United Kingdom, China, and Russia).

According to a statement of the Foreign Affairs Department, the meeting focused on means to achieve success of Tunisia's accession to the UN Security Council for the period 2020-2021.

It has also made it possible to strengthen coordination and consultation on Tunisia's contribution to international efforts to guarantee security and peace in the world.

On this occasion, Jhinaoui emphasised the Tunisian approach to the resolution of issues before the Security Council, primarily the Palestinian cause, Libya, Syria and Yemen.

Jhinaoui called for continued bilateral and multilateral consultations and coordination to end the armed conflict and restore security and stability in Libya. "The military option in Libya is not a solution," he said.

At the end of the meeting, the ambassadors welcomed Tunisia's efforts to find a political solution to the Libyan crisis and the constants of its foreign policy, based on balance and respect for international legitimacy.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
External Relations
International Organisations
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.