Tunisia: Achieving Success of Tunisia's Accession to UN Security Council

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Khémaies Jhinaoui, held a meeting on Thursday in Tunis with the ambassadors of the countries, members of the Security Council and accredited to Tunisia (France, United States, United Kingdom, China, and Russia).

According to a statement of the Foreign Affairs Department, the meeting focused on means to achieve success of Tunisia's accession to the UN Security Council for the period 2020-2021.

It has also made it possible to strengthen coordination and consultation on Tunisia's contribution to international efforts to guarantee security and peace in the world.

On this occasion, Jhinaoui emphasised the Tunisian approach to the resolution of issues before the Security Council, primarily the Palestinian cause, Libya, Syria and Yemen.

Jhinaoui called for continued bilateral and multilateral consultations and coordination to end the armed conflict and restore security and stability in Libya. "The military option in Libya is not a solution," he said.

At the end of the meeting, the ambassadors welcomed Tunisia's efforts to find a political solution to the Libyan crisis and the constants of its foreign policy, based on balance and respect for international legitimacy.