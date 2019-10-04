Tunisia: 'Percentage of Women Topping Lists in Legislative Elections Is Low' Says League of Tunisian Women Voters

3 October 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Deputy-President of the League of Tunisian Women Voters (French:LET) Turkiya Ben Khedher said that women candidates topping the lists in the next legislative elections represent only 14% despite numerous calls for applying the principle of vertical parity stated in the election law so as to achieve the constitutional goal of men-women parity within the House of People's Representatives (HPR)

In a statement to TAP on the sidelines of a training session held Thursday in Tunis on women's socio-economic rights, Ben Khedher said the failure to respond to these calls has affected women's participation as heads of lists for the upcoming legislative elections scheduled on October 6.

Out of 1,405 lists in Tunisia and 185 lists in constituencies abroad, 208 women top the lists including 118 partisan, 40 independent and 50 coalition lists, she said.

LET reported, in the previous elections, several cases of political violence against women candidates Ben Khedher said, adding that many of them were victims of political violence, namely on social media as well as victims of psychological abuse by their political parties.

Ben Khedher underlined that the league offered training to 48 observers to control the election process, adding that 552 observers will be ready on the Election Day.

