Tunisia: Security Council Resolution 1325 - Sectoral Plans Announced

Tunis/Tunisia — Sectoral plans for putting into effect the national action plan related to the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (UNSCR 1325) on women, peace and security were officially announced Wednesday in Tunis.

Minister of Women, Family, Children and Elderly Affairs Naziha Laabidi told a seminar in Tunis on the topic "No Peace without Women" Tunisia had adopted a national action aimed to implement UNSCR 1325. The action plan, funded by Finland, is intended to further empower women, increase their participation in all areas and consolidate their rights, in line with Tunisia's commitments.

The national action plan is mainly focused on women's economic empowerment, notably through a programme dubbed "a Life Project for Each Region."

The programme seeks to boost development in border areas threatened by terrorism and extremism, particularly densely populated ones.

It is also designed to foster the launch of pilot economic projects in pre-selected regions on the basis of realistic studies that take into consideration the current situation and statistics and indicators in connection to the standard of living and migration rates in these areas.

UN Women Representative for Tunisia and Libya Begona Lasagabaster said cooperation between Finland and Tunisia will continue on the path of empowering Tunisian women, in a bid to secure equal opportunities for men and women.

She also underlined the need to involve civil society in empowering Tunisian women.

The UNSCR 1325 on women, peace and security is a mechanism which seeks to strengthen women's role in preventing conflicts, consolidating peace and establishing good governance in security.