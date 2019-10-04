Tunisia: Launch of Energy Awareness Campaign 'Taketna'

Tunis/Tunisia — The awareness campaign on the importance of the energy sector "Taketna" (Our Energy) started on Wednesday with the launch of an online platform dedicated to the sector. It aims to encourage Tunisians to streamline their energy consumption.

The platform, currently available in French and whose address is www.taketna.tn, contains all data and statistics relating to the energy sector, as well as the presentation of the national strategy for energy management and major projects to be carried out in that field.

The web managers are committed to designing, soon, two new versions in Arabic and English, saying the site will be interactive, offering answers to various issues related to the energy sector in Tunisia.

Launching the campaign, Minister to the Prime Minister in charge of Major Reforms said the campaign is the result of a national energy dialogue held on May 30, 2019.

It will make it possible to uphold the principle of transparency and open access to energy information.

He said all prospecting, exploration and extraction contracts in the hydrocarbon sector will be posted on the website and will therefore be accessible to citizens, professionals and even foreign investors.

With regard to the compensation system, he considered that it is unacceptable to see wealthy people benefit from the subsidy (food products, energy, etc.), which costs the State an annual budget of around 5.5 billion of dinars.

In this context, he stressed the need to direct the subsidy to those in need, saying the reform programmes of the subsidy system are multiple, but they remain dependent on "political and party support, as well as on the existence of a consensus between the various stakeholders.

Minister of Industry and SMEs Slim Feriani said the implementation of various energy programmes and energy efficiency projects will enable Tunisia to achieve growth rate between 2% and 3%, in 2020 and 2021.

He reviewed the various energy projects, including the Nawara natural gas project ($ 1.6 billion), and the renewal of the gas pipeline contract from Algeria to Italy, via Tunisia, over a period of 10 years, in addition to renewable energy projects, including the production of electricity through solar energy, whose investments amount to 1,200 MD.