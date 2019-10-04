South Africa: Boks, Kolisi Embracing 'Do-or-Die' Reality

Cape Town — The high stakes challenge posed by Italy in Friday's Rugby World Cup Pool B clash has been welcomed by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi .

The Springboks must win their showdown in Shizuoka against the Azzurri on Friday to keep alive their hopes of reaching the competition's play offs. Defeat would mean an early return home.

"Every game is a knockout game for us now - if we slip up we're out of the competition so we've been incredibly focused," said Kolisi, following the team's captain's practice at the match venue.

"In a way we're fortunate that we get to play knockouts earlier than normal - that's how we see this game. I know they have also prepared specially for this game - it's one of those games you want to be playing in as a player.

"As a team we have prepared as well as we could; we have trained well and we're really confident in our plan."

Kolisi said that the key for the Springboks would be to raise the level of their performance from the defeat by New Zealand (23-13) in the opening round.

"It was one of those games where they had two opportunities and they took them and we didn't take ours. We created quite a lot but we couldn't take them so we don't need to change a lot.

"It wasn't a great performance but we can't smash ourselves over that now. We've got to be right for Italy. They're a great side and they've beaten us in the past. Their pack is very strong and that's why we've got another near whole pack on the bench."

Kolisi said the Springboks were ready and he would not need to say much to the players.

"It's quite clear what the game plan is and the players know what we need to do - it has been fully coached into us. I don't need to say anything.

"We know as players that we've all been working to get to the World Cup and we want to get into the play offs.

"Every game we play is a play-off so we're really looking forward to it. So I won't need to say much; I just need to make sure I pitch up and play well."

South Africa complete their Pool B programme against Canada in Kobe on Tuesday.

Kick-off on Friday is at 11:45 (SA time).

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Francois Louw, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

Italy

15 Matteo Minozzi, 14 Tommaso Benvenuti, 13 Luca Morisi, 12 Jayden Hayward, 11 Michele Campagnaro, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Tito Tebaldi, 8 Sergio Parisse (captain), 7 Jake Polledri, 6 Braam Steyn, 5 Dean Budd, 4 David Sisi, 3 Simone Ferrari, 2 Luca Bigi, 1 Andrea Lovotti

Substitutes: 16 Federico Zani, 17 Nicola Quaglio, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 Alessandro Zanni, 20 Federico Ruzza, 21 Sebastian Negri, 22 Callum Braley, 23 Carlo Canna

Sport24