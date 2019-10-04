South Africa: Boks and Italy Square for Most Important Clash in Brief Rivalry

analysis

The brief rugby history between South Africa and Italy is colourful and storied but Friday's Rugby World Cup Pool B clash in Shizuoka between the teams is the most important meeting of all.

This is the 15th time the two sides will clash and it's the first on neutral territory. It's also the most cut-throat because a place in the quarter-finals of RWC 2019 is on the line.

The average scores from the past, Italy's only win over the Boks in 2016 and the Springboks' 93% winning ratio from 14 matches against the Azzurri, are irrelevant tomorrow.

The contest is about winning what is essentially a knock-out game. It's about the here and now. Nothing that has gone before between the sides will matter when English referee Wayne Barnes starts the match. Nothing that happens after will matter for the loser. The team on the wrong side of the scoreboard is going home early.

"It's a war against South Africa, nothing else, Italy's Irish-born coach Conor O'Shea said.

"I'm glad I'm off the pitch and not on against them. You need heart and courage to play South Africa and I know our team's got those in spades-full.

"The pressure is...