South Africa: Boks and Italy Square for Most Important Clash in Brief Rivalry

3 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The brief rugby history between South Africa and Italy is colourful and storied but Friday's Rugby World Cup Pool B clash in Shizuoka between the teams is the most important meeting of all.

This is the 15th time the two sides will clash and it's the first on neutral territory. It's also the most cut-throat because a place in the quarter-finals of RWC 2019 is on the line.

The average scores from the past, Italy's only win over the Boks in 2016 and the Springboks' 93% winning ratio from 14 matches against the Azzurri, are irrelevant tomorrow.

The contest is about winning what is essentially a knock-out game. It's about the here and now. Nothing that has gone before between the sides will matter when English referee Wayne Barnes starts the match. Nothing that happens after will matter for the loser. The team on the wrong side of the scoreboard is going home early.

"It's a war against South Africa, nothing else, Italy's Irish-born coach Conor O'Shea said.

"I'm glad I'm off the pitch and not on against them. You need heart and courage to play South Africa and I know our team's got those in spades-full.

"The pressure is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.