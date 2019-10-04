Tunisia Needs to Rethink Economic Model As Up to 85% of Jobs Are Poised to Disappear (Jalloul Ayed)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia needs to rethink its economic model as 50% to 85% of jobs are poised to disappear, some studies suggest, because of the technological revolution, former finance minister and President of Med Confederation Jalloul Ayed said.

Med Confederation is an alliance of nine bodies based in Spain, France, Egypt, Morocco, Turkey, Tunisia and Belgium (foundations, banks, savings banks and think tanks), including the European Institute of the Mediterranean (IEMed), which eyes increased socio-economic cooperation in the Mediterranean.

An education overhaul is called for in Tunisia to keep pace with technology, Ayed told participants in the annual conference of Med Confederation which opened Tuesday in Tunis on the topic: "The Mediterranean in the Era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution: the Impact of Digitalisation on Human Capital and Mobility."

Industry and services are witnessing shifts resulting from digial transition that saw the emegence of Industry 4.0, industrial intelligence, Internet of Things, 3D printing and cloud computing, he pointed out.

Boutheina Ben Yaghlane, Vice President of the MED Confederation and Director General of the "Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations" (CDC) noted that Tunisia has the opportunity to be at the heart of the digital revolution, thanks to the digital and computer skills of Tunisian youth in general and the legal framework for the promotion of startups "Startup Act" that has brought about the creation of 129 labelled startups from March to date.

Ben Yaghlane stressed the need to end the "brain drain", recalling that 100 thousand engineers are leaving each year to European countries, especially to France.

In the same vein, President of MED Confederation, Chris de Noose spoke of the need to help young people learn concepts of digital use from the earliest ages, so that they become familiar with this world and with innovation in general.

"The goal is to create a welcoming environment and incentive for young Tunisians and therefore deter them from fleeing their country," he pointed out.