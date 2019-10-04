South Africa: Why the Wheels of Justice Are Turning So Slowly

opinion

Hardly a week passes by without new evidence emerging that many SA politicians and their business benefactors are involved in corruption, money laundering, theft and fraud. Why, then, has there been so little movement from the National Prosecuting Authority to charge and prosecute the army of suspects?

When advocate Shamila Batohi started work in February this year as National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), it raised unrealistic expectations with the public that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) would soon begin to charge and prosecute the very many corrupt politicians and businesspeople.

This was never going to happen as there are severe constraints on the ability of the NDPP to speed up prosecutions. While it would have been marvellous if it had been different, it is not possible for the NDPP to fix internal NPA problems overnight. Some of the reasons why prosecutions are not happening also have very little to do with the NPA.

On the last point: The NPA cannot prosecute cases unless these cases have been properly investigated and unless investigators have prepared dockets containing sufficient evidence to warrant prosecution. Normally (more about this later), the NPA does not itself conduct criminal investigations. It relies on either the...