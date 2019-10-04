South Africa: India Clinch T20 Series Against Proteas Women

1 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Poonam Yadav claimed a miserly three for 13 to help India to a series-clinching 51-run win over the Proteas Women in the fourth T20 International in Surat on Tuesday.

In a match reduced to 17 overs per side on account of the weather, the leg-spinner was in supreme form as the hosts restricted the visitors to a poor 89 for seven chasing a target of 141 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.

It was only the second completed game of the five-match series, and with the home side having won the only other contest, it means they now take an unassailable 2-0 lead into the final showdown on Friday.

And they were full value for their latest win, too, piling on 140 for four after losing the toss and being asked to bat first by Sune Luus, the start having been delayed by a wet outfield.

Shafali Verma (46 off 33 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues (33 off 22 balls) were the top two run scorers for the Indians, helping their side score at an impressive 8.23 runs to the over.

Nadine de Klerk was the pick of the bowlers with two for 24.

The South Africans made a decent start to their reply by reaching 49 for one and then 65 for two in the 11th over thanks to Laura Wolvaardt (23 off 24 balls) and Tazmin Brits (20 off 23 balls).

But they then imploded as Player-of-the-Match Yadav ran riot.

She was well supported by Radha Yadav (2/16) with the visitors eventually losing their last five wickets for 25 runs, surrendering the series in the process.

Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.