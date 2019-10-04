Tanzania: Six Police Officers, Two Civilians Indicted On Fraud, Conspiracy

SIX police officers and two civilians appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday charged with 14 counts, including a corrupt transaction involving 200m/-, money laundering, abuse of position and demanding money with menace.

They are Shaban Shillah, Joyce Kitta and Ulimwengu Rashid, who are all police officers from the Commanding Criminal Investigations Department of the Tanzania Police Force, Detective Corporal Julias Lwezimula, Detec- tive Corporal Mohamed and Sergeant Swedy Khamis.

The two civilians are a busi- nessman, Patrick Kumburu and a driver, Erick Kumburu. Other charges against the accused are forgery of accused's statement, disobedience of the lawful arrest order, conspiracy to commit an offence and personating as Bank of Tanzania (BoT) officers.

In a separate case, Shaban Shillah, Joyce Kitta and Ulimwen- gu Rashid, who were arraigned before Senior Resident MagistrateAugustine Rwizile, denied eight counts of corrupt transactions, forgery and disobedience of the lawful order.

The magistrate granted them bail on conditions of securing two reliable sureties, who were each required to have national identity cards. Each surety and accused, according to the court order, was required to sign a bond of 10m/-. Magistrate Rwizile directed one of the sureties for each accused to present in court a title deed of immovable property.

In addition, every accused was ordered to surrender in court any valid travel document.

In another case, detective corporals Julias and Mohamed, Sergeant Swedy as well as Kumburu brothers were not allowed to enter plea to the charges of money laundering, abuse of position and demanding money with menace because the offences fall under the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act.

Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi, who presided at the proceedings of the economic case, ordered the accused to be re- manded, as the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter and even consider bail applications.

The cases were adjourned until October 16 and 17, 2019 for mention.

The prosecution, led by Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Officer Maghela Ndimbo and Senior State Attorney Wankyo Simon, informed both magistrates that investigations into the cases were still going on.

Prosecuting, the PCCB officer told the court that on December 17, 2018 at Rainbow Social Club in Kinondoni Municipal Council, being employees of the Tanzania Police Force, Shillah, Joyce and Rashid corruptly solicited 200m/- from Ms Diana Naibasha.

It was alleged that such amount was an inducement to the three police officers to refrain from taking legal action against Ms Naibasha allegedly caught with a government trophy, a matter, which was in relation to the principal's affairs.

The court heard further that between December 18, 2018 and January 23, 2019 at Kawe Police Station, at Tamarind Restaurant and at Triple Seven Bar in Kinondoni Municipal Council, the trio corruptly obtained 13m/- from Ms Naibasha for similar purposes.

Between December 17, 2018 and April 13, 2019 at an unknown place in Kinondoni District, with intent to defraud, being a police of- ficer, Joyce allegedly forged a statement of Ms Naibasha, purporting that it was truly made, willfully stated and signed by her, while it was not true.

The prosecution told the court further that on April 13, 2019 at Triple Seven in Kinondoni District, Shilla disobeyed a lawful order of arrest made by a PCCB investiga- tion officer, Mr Colman Lubisi.