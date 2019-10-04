Tanzania: Jkci Saves 6bn/ - On Children's Treatment

THE government has saved over 6bn/-that would have been spent to transfer 30 children overseas for treatment, Executive Director of Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute Professor Mohammed Janabi has said.

Prof Janabi made the revelation yesterday, noting that the children were treated at the JKCI between June and September this year at 3bn/-, combining government money, and support from volunteers and supporters.

"If the children were to be transferred overseas for treat- ment as was the case in the past, we would have spent 9.45bn/-(450,000 US dollars) to transfer them abroad for heart surgery services," he said, adding that earlier, the government spent 15,000 US dollars sending each patient abroad.

Prof Janabi was speaking during an event to receive 40m/-donated by PUMA Energy Tanzania through the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Paul Makonda, to facilitate treatment of 20 children.

Giving a vote of thanks to the management of Puma Energy Tanzania on behalf of the government, Prof Janabi said the JKCI currently receives and operates on many children from Tanzania and outside the country.

"We don't only operate on children from Tanzania, as we told you earlier; we had a child from Ethiopia, DR Congo and Malawi," he said.

The move comes after the advancement of heart surgery services at JKCI.

He said 30 children are among the 60 children from various regions in Tanzania sponsored by Mr Makonda to undergo heart surgery treatment at the institute.

The treatment process of children mostly from vulnerable and marginalized families which started in June is scheduled to end in December this year.

He thanked Mr Makonda for the support of sponsoring children by soliciting funds from his friends and other well-wishers that supplement's the government in providing heart surgery services to the children along other services.

According to Prof Janabi, 30 children have already undergone treatment and were discharged. He said the man- agement of the hospital has not had any case of death of children.

"They are all doing well," he said.

The Director of Puma Energy Tanzania, Mr Dominic Dhanah, commended JKCI for the efforts they are making in providing treatment to the children and the rest of the patients at the institute.

"We came here today and we have seen the impressive work and we assure you that we will continue to support you for success of the good work you are doing," he said.

Speaking during the event, Makonda said plans were underway to sponsor many more children to receive treatment at JKCI. "No child in Tanzania should die of heart diseases especially those from marginalised and vulnerable families," he said, noting he is set to have over 1bn/ to JKCI to facilitate treatment of 500 children with heart diseases from around Tanzania.

He said the money would be sourced from his friends, the public and other well wish- ers starting November to December this year.

He urged the public to spare some of the funds during holidays and donate it to help support the treatment of chil- dren from poor families.

Studies indicate that one out of 100 newborns has heart diseases.