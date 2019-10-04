Tanzania: Emergency Care Set to Be Widened

4 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Lydia Shekighenda

PLANS are underway by the government to expand emergency care across the country in order to increase access to the services and improve the outcome of different forms of emergencies.

Director for Emergency Preparedness and Response of the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Elias Kwesi, said yesterday that the government recognizes the importance of well established emergency systems across the country from national facility level to lower facilities.

Speaking at the official opening of the 3rd Tanzania Conference on Emergency Medicine in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Dr Kwesi said emergency medicine was very critical in life saving.

"We started at the infancy stage but now we have a number of hospitals which have very good emergency medicine departments; three years ago we had four departments but now we have well established departments in Arusha, Tanga (at Bombo Hospital), Mbeya Zonal Hospital, Mwanza ( Sekou Toure) , Bugando Medical Centre, and Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma," he said.

He said the government was expecting to construct ten new emergency departments at re- gional referral hospitals this year and that will make almost half of the regional referral hospi- tals to have specialized emergency medical departments.

Dr Kwesi however noted that a pilot Emergency Medical Services (Pre-Hospital Care) was in the final stages of being launched along Dar es Salaam to Ruaha which was expected to save a lot of people who may be involved in accidents.

"Emergency medical services constitute a very important service that has been shown to save a lot of lives when it is working appropriately," he said.

He said that emergency medicine was a specialty that was at forefront of the fight against all forms of medical emergencies.

With established emergency care systems, evidence from Muhimbili National Hospital has shown to decrease the mortality and morbidity of majority of the emergencies.

He commended the Emergency Medicine As- sociation of Tanzania (EMAT) for supporting the government mission of providing emergency care across the country.

"The government recognizes and appreciates such efforts and we can assure you of our support any time it is needed in order to advance emergency services within our country," he said.

