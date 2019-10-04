Tanzania: Legislature Rejects 2 Private Motions

PAJE lawmaker, Jaku Hashim Ayoub had a hard time in the house after seeing his three private members' motions thrown out by the Zanzibar House of Representatives yesterday.

The politician's first motion on the newly introduced civil registration system was rebuffed after a heated debate, which culminated in voting in which the House unanimously rejected the motion.

His second motion on heart clinic services at Mnazi Mmoja was rejected by the House chairperson, Mwanaasha Khamis Juma after all House members showed no interest to support it.

The backbencher's third motion on electrical service charges was also dismissed by the House, which roundly voted against it, with only two members, Simai Mohamed (Tunguu) and Miraji Khamis Mussa (Chumbuni) debating on it.

The first motion on civil registration exercise was the main subject of discussion during yesterday's single session but failed to obtain solid support.

Moving his motion, the Paje legislator highlighted the shortcomings of the ongoing registration of all vital events, including births, marriages, divorces and deaths.

He argued that the registration was being carried out manually and wanted the House to issue a resolution that would compel the government to promote the use of an electronic system.

"Thanks to the introduction of the legislation, which makes the registration of vital events mandatory, many citizens have been encouraged to register but there are a lot of inconveniencies," claimed Ayoub.

He lamented over a prolonged time the citizens were compelled to spend at the registration centre and the indirect costs involved in the process, which affected mainly poor people, particularly those from remote areas.

"There are long queues, people are suffering and most often they would spend the whole day at the registration centre, unfortunately some would not even be attended come end of the day," he stated, urging the government to adopt electronic payment systems to avoid unnecessary delays.