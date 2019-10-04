Eritrea: President Isaias Carries Out Official Visit to Sudan

14 September 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki, carries out a 2-day official visit to the Sudan on the invitation of Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, President of Sudan's Sovereign Council. The president met and held discussions with the leadership of the Sudan on bilateral relations, regional developments and other issues of common interest.

At the meeting President Isaias Afwerki conducted with Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan in the morning hours of today, President of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah thanked President Isaias for his long-awaited visit and expressed readiness to enhance all-round cooperation and relations between the two countries.

President Isaias on his part expressed his pleasure in visiting Sudan, a country with which he has had longstanding and intimate relations.

President Isaias also congratulated the leadership and people of Sudan for their historic achievement in bringing to an end a painful chapter that lasted for three decades. He also said that the people of Eritrea will never forget the support the Sudanese people extended in their struggle for independence.

The two sides expressed determination to recoup the lost opportunity and agreed to promote economic, trade, political, diplomatic as well as security and military cooperation. They also agreed to work together for effective regional integration.

President Isaias Afwerki also met and held extensive discussions with Prime Minister of the Transitional Government of Sudan, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok today. Both leaders underlined the good neighborly and historic ties of the peoples of Eritrea and Sudan and agreed to cement these ties through economic, social, cultural and political cooperation.

President Isaias Afwerki departed to Khartoum in early morning hours today for official, two-day, visit to the Sudan on the invitation of Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, President of Sudan's Sovereign Council. Presidential entourage includes Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab.

President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation were accorded warm welcome by Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan and senior Sudanese dignitaries on arrival at the Khartoum International Airport in mid-morning hours today, 14 September.

