Ethiopia: Self-Appointed Custodian in Netherlands Returns Priceless Ethiopian Crown

3 October 2019
This is Africa (Hilversum)
By Kylie Kiunguyu

After more than two decades of keeping it hidden in his Netherlands home, Dutch-Ethiopian national Sirak Asfaw has revealed an 18th century Ethiopian crown. He came forward in an effort to have it repatriated to his home country now that it is under a progressive regime.

Many people would find it unfathomable to house a priceless artefact in their homes for fear of thieves or the authorities, but for Dutch-Ethiopian national Sirak Asfaw there seemed no other option.

Asfaw became a refugee during the "Red Terror" purges that forced him to flee Ethiopia during the late 1970s. He went on to settle in the Netherlands where he housed multitudes of Ethiopians who were also escaping the country's tumultuous environment.

It is in this situation that in April 1998, while searching for a document, Sirak stumbled upon one of Ethiopia's most important religious artefacts, in a suitcase left behind by one of his visitors.

"I looked into the suitcase and saw something really amazing and I thought 'this is not right. This has been stolen. This should not be here. This belongs to Ethiopia," he said.

Intuitively knowing the crown's fate was of monumental importance, Asfaw sought advice from his fellow countrymen online and deducted that the crown could not be handed over to the Dutch authorities who may claim it nor return it to the regime that had failed to guard it.

"I knew if I gave it back, it would just disappear again", he told AFP.

Asfaw kept the crown safely in his apartment for over two decades before finally contacting Dutch Art detective, Arthur Brand for support in finding a solution. The Ethiopian patriot felt it was the right time for the crown to be repatriated now that progressive Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is in office.

The crown in question is one of only 20 created and amongst those is one of the most valuable. Made of gilded copper the crown has images of the Holy Trinity and Twelve Apostles.

Jacopo Gnisci, a research associate at Oxford University who confirmed the object's authenticity, told AFP he believes the crown was given to the church by a powerful Ethiopian warlord, "ras" Welde Sellase. He also detailed that although it bears an inscription dating to 1633-34, it was more likely made a century later and that it is "of priceless symbolic value".

"These crowns are of great cultural and symbolic significance in Ethiopia, as they are usually donated by high-ranking officials to churches in a practice that reaches as far back as the Late Antiquity," he said.

Gnisci, who is currently writing a book about medieval Ethiopian manuscripts, said the last time the crown was seen in public, it was worn by a priest in a photograph taken in 1993 before it disappeared. An investigation was launched at the time, but the culprits were never found.

The artefact is currently being stored at a high-security facility in the Netherlands and according to the Dutch government, "its authenticity will now have to be established in close cooperation with Ethiopian authorities," before the next steps are taken.

After finally relinquishing his protection of the artefact, Asfaw said, "This is Ethiopian cultural heritage, this is Ethiopia's identity and finally it feels good to give it back".

Read the original article on This is Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This is Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This is Africa

Most Popular
Ethiopia
East Africa
Entertainment
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.