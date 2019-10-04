Kenya: Starehe Girls Closed As Mystery Disease Leaves 52 Isolated

Starehe Girls Centre has been closed following the outbreak of unknown disease that left 52 students isolated.

Nairobi Regional Director of Education Jared Obiero on Thursday said the school would re-open on Monday, October 7.

The affected learners had a high pitch cough, sneezed and had a low-grade fever, according to a statement issued by the school on Monday.

"Dear Parent/Guardian, further to the previous communications to you on the health situation in the school, you are hereby informed that all students will get a short break. This is as recommended by the Ministry of Health. Please make arrangements to pick your daughter immediately and not later than 12 noon today (Thursday)," a statement by the secretary of the board of management reads.

TESTS

Doctors from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Response Department collected samples for analysis at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri).

The results were expected to be released on Thursday but the school is yet to communicate to parents and the public.

Officials from the Health ministry, Nairobi City County and volunteer doctors from the Starehe community are monitoring the situation at the school in Nairobi.