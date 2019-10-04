Kenya: Starehe Girls Closed As Mystery Disease Leaves 52 Isolated

3 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sarah Nanjala and Ouma Wanzala

Starehe Girls Centre has been closed following the outbreak of unknown disease that left 52 students isolated.

Nairobi Regional Director of Education Jared Obiero on Thursday said the school would re-open on Monday, October 7.

The affected learners had a high pitch cough, sneezed and had a low-grade fever, according to a statement issued by the school on Monday.

"Dear Parent/Guardian, further to the previous communications to you on the health situation in the school, you are hereby informed that all students will get a short break. This is as recommended by the Ministry of Health. Please make arrangements to pick your daughter immediately and not later than 12 noon today (Thursday)," a statement by the secretary of the board of management reads.

TESTS

Doctors from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Response Department collected samples for analysis at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri).

The results were expected to be released on Thursday but the school is yet to communicate to parents and the public.

Officials from the Health ministry, Nairobi City County and volunteer doctors from the Starehe community are monitoring the situation at the school in Nairobi.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.