Kenya: Two Killed, Many Trapped as Building Collapses in Kakamega

3 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Shaban Makokha

One person has been confirmed dead after a two-storey building under construction collapsed at Butali market in Kakamega.

An unknown number of other workers are trapped under the rubble following the Thursday midmorning incident.

Villagers, Kenya Red Cross workers and personnel from the county's fire department are battling to save lives at the site whose developer disappeared immediately the tragedy truck.

Wilbroda Sindani, a resident, claimed a woman, who sells food to workers at the construction site, has been making phone calls claiming she is trapped in the rubble.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Infrastructure
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.