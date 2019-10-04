Kenya: Six More Schools Shut in Lamu Over Poor Infrastructure

Six more primary and nursery schools have been shut down in Lamu County, bringing the number of schools closed in the region within one week for failure to meet the Ministry of Education requirements to 14.

Two other schools have also been ordered to re-register.

Speaking to the Nation in his office, Lamu County Director of Education Joshua Kaaga confirmed to have closed Amu Kindergarten which had 59 pupils, Flying Angels Academy (11), Ummah Academy (56), Tumaini Academy (171), Mpeketoni Premier Academy (201), Nagele Public School that had only 7 pupils and FPFK school.

According to Mr Kaaga, most of the affected institutions had failed to register with the Ministry of Education while others were closed due to poor infrastructure.

On Tuesday, hundreds of parents stormed the Lamu County Ministry of Education office after eight private primary and nursery schools were closed.

The parents were decrying the abrupt closure of the learning centres on Monday.

The ministry had also directed another school to re-register as it steps up the crackdown on institutions that do not meet standards for educational centres.

The crackdown across the country was ordered by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha last week following collapse of classrooms at Precious Talents primary school in Dagoretti South, Nairobi that claimed the lives of eight pupils.

