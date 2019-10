The Federal High Court has granted bail to Omoyele Sowore with a bond of N100 million and two sureties in like sum.

The court also granted the second defendant bail with a bond of N50 million.

Mr Sowore is facing trial for alleged fraud, treasonable felony and cyberstalking among other offences.

The court said Mr Sowore must avoid partaking in any rallies. The court ruled that both defendants remain within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Details later...