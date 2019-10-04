Nigeria, South Africa Seal 32 Trade Pacts

4 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Yinka Kolawole With Agency Report

Nigeria and South Africa, yesterday, signed 32 bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding covering trade and industry, science and technology, defence, agriculture and energy, thus expanding Africa's deepest trade relationship.

The signing of the agreements is coming weeks after a wave of violence against Nigerians and other African nationals in Johannesburg and Pretoria had strained relations between the continent's top two economies.

The dozens of accords will enable the two countries leverage on the recently agreed African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, and also boost Nigeria's efforts to diversify its economy which relies on oil to generate two-thirds of government revenue and more than 90 per cent of export income.

At a joint briefing with President Muhammadu Buhari in Pretoria, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said: "We have identified key sectors for investment to boost economic growth and development. These sectors include roads, rail infrastructure, mining, manufacturing and agro-processing."

Also read: State Visit: Buhari, Ramaphosa to discuss safety of Nigerians still living in South Africa

Nigeria is South Africa's largest trading partner on the continent, with trade flows estimated at $4.48 billion last year. Only 9 per cent of Nigeria's total trade is intra-African, and almost half of that is with South Africa, according to data from the Stellenbosch-based Trade Law Centre.

South Africa ranks eighth among Nigeria's top ten trading partners in 2018, ahead of Belgium and Germany

Ramaphosa also expressed his remorse over anti-immigrant violence last month that strained relations between the two nations.

"We have expressed our deep regret at the events of the past few weeks that manifested themselves through attacks that were directed at foreign nationals and our condemnation of all forms of intolerance and acts of violence remains very, very firm," Ramaphosa said.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Trade
West Africa
Nigeria
Southern Africa
Business
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.