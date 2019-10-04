Kenya: Over 2,000 Pastoralists in Tana, Lamu Stuck With Old Currency Notes

4 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Stephen Oduor

More than 2,000 pastoralists who had migrated to remote areas of Tana River and Lamu counties are back home and with them Sh1,000 notes that are no longer legal tender.

The herders are now appealing to the Central Bank to open a short window for them to swap their old notes.

The pastoralists, who had been grazing in Witu and Boni in Lamu, say owing to long journeys in the wilderness, they could not get back home in time to beat the September 30 deadline.

CONFRONTATION

In an interview with the Nation, the herdsmen said they were made aware of that their Sh1,000 notes were useless at the weekend when they reached trading centres and tried to pay for services.

"We tried paying for food in a hotel in Minjila, only to be told the money was not valid. It nearly ended in a confrontation with the hotel owner, but someone who understood where we had come from later explained to us what was going on," noted Mohammed Barisa.

Mr Barisa said about 2,000 pastoralists were still in the hinterlands grazing their cows, unaware of the changes taking place in the country.

TRADING IN OLD NOTES

He noted that the groups of herdsmen left home in February and have no mode of communication or any information regarding the currency changes.

The herders also recounted making huge losses at the weekend to unscrupulous traders who sought to buy livestock from them on their return trip.

"We even sold some sheep and goats to some people, and they paid us with these old Sh1,000 notes. We have close to Sh200,000 with us, but now we are told we have papers that no bank can take," said Ishmael Barako, a herder.

Further, he said that some livestock traders are heading to the forests with trucks to buy cattle with the old notes from herders still in the dark about the currency swap.

APPEAL

The pastoralists are now appealing to the Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge to give them a chance to exchange their notes.

"We are in various groups from different areas. Our groups have leaders who can confirm who is from where so that everything will be very transparent to save us from this loss we are facing," pleaded Mr Barako.

More than 5,000 pastoralists reportedly moved to areas of Lamu and Tana Delta in search of pasture according to reports by the National Drought Management Authority.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Currencies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.