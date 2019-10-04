Ghana: DCE Holds Community Interactions On Government Policies

4 October 2019
Government of Ghana (Accra)
press release

Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Tain in the Bono region has paid a working visit to Hiamankyene and Degedege communities in the district to explain government policies and programmes to the people.

At separate meetings, the DCE disclosed that the Assembly has secured a grant from the European Union (EU) to develop the agriculture sector, particularly aquaculture, poultry and gari processing to alleviate poverty. The grant, which is a three-year livelihood empowerment project, is expected to directly benefit about 1000 rural fork, especially youth and women across the three modules of the initiative.

According to the DCE, the project is to help diversify the rural economy, which is mainly driven by crop farming, especially cashew production.

She called for effective collaboration between stakeholders to promote acceptance and ownership of the project.

Source: ISD

