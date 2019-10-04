Ghana: MP, MCE Cut Sod for the Expansion of Prestea Government Hospital

press release

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency, Mrs Barbara Oteng- Gyasi has cut the sod for the expansion and redevelopment of the Prestea Government Hospital.

The project will entail the construction of a minor theater, Ear, Nose and Throat, emergency, and consulting wards, waiting rooms and offices for the medical officers on the first floor.

Financed from the Mineral Development Fund, the project is expected to be completed within eight months.

Mrs Oteng-Gyasi explained that the expansion and redeveloping have become necessary because the facilities at the hospital could no longer serve the number of people in Prestea and its environs.

She pledged to extend the work to the Heman Health Centre to ease the pressure on the Prestea Government Hospital. Mrs Oteng-Gyasi has already transformed the children's ward into an ultra-modern ward.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly, Mr. Mozart Kweku Owuh, who together with the MP cut the sod, explained that the project was a fulfillment of a promise the Assembly had made to the people in the municipality.

The Chief of Heman, Nana Nteboah Prah IV commended the MP and the MCE for undertaking the project. He said the inadequate space at the emergency unit of the hospital and the difficulties medical officers encounter while executing their duties would now be reduced.

Source: ISD (Matilda Ansah & Ama Semuah)