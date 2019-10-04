Africa: First Lady to Co-Chair 6th Edition of Merck Africa Asia Conference

4 October 2019
Government of Ghana (Accra)
press release

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, is to Co-Chair the sixth Edition of Merck Foundation's Africa Asia Luminary, scheduled to take place in Accra from October 29 to 30, 2019.

The two-day conference is aimed at working on a strong strategy to build healthcare capacity and provide the necessary training to establish a strong platform of experts in diabetes, hypertension, cancer and fertility care in their countries.

In the statement by the Merck Foundation, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Rasha Kelej, indicated that the event would define the interventions to break infertility stigma and provide a platform for the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative committee to discuss topics related to the improvement of people's health and well-being.

According to the statement, the conference would allow for discussions to raise health awareness and improve disease management, early detection and prevention, build healthcare capacity and improve access to quality and equitable solutions across the continent.

Besides, there would be an educational and social development session that would be held by top International experts in Diabetes, Fertility, and Oncology and women health, Cardiology to raise health awareness and improve disease management, early detection and prevention, and improve access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions across the continent.

The statement disclosed that, the President, Nana Addo Danquah-Akufo-Addo, is expected to make a statement and officially inaugurate Merck Africa Asia Luminary while a high-level ministerial panel would be conducted for Ministers from 20 African countries to share solutions and activities to help in building healthcare capacity and discuss challenges and solution of infertility, oncology, diabetes and hypertension care in Africa and Asia on October 29, 2019.

As part of the activities for the two-day conference, Merck Foundation will commemorate its second anniversary and more than thousand healthcare providers, policymakers from 60 countries are expected to benefit from some selected 20 African countries.

Source: ISD (Ishmael Batoma)

