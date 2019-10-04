Tunisia: Voting for Legislative Polls Overseas Has Started Normally and On Time (Baffoun)

Tunis/Tunisia — Voting for the legislative polls has started normally and on time in the constituencies overseas (Asia, Europe and Africa), said Independent Higher Authority for the Elections (ISIE) President Nabil Baffoun.

The first polling stations that had opened their doors for voters are those of Sydney (Australia), Tokyo (Japan) and Seoul (South Korea), Baffoun specified at a press briefing on Friday at the Convention Centre in Tunis.

The total number of polling centres abroad is 303, including 384 polling stations, he added.

The number of registered voters in the constituencies overseas is estimated at 385,546. The constituency of France 2 has the biggest number of registered voters with 117 thousand, he pointed out.

Besides, Baffoun voiced wish that the turnout in the legislative polls in the constituencies abroad will increase compared to the first round of the presidential election, which had not exceeded 20%.