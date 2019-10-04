Tunisia: Voting for Legislative Polls Overseas Has Started Normally and On Time (Baffoun)

4 October 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Voting for the legislative polls has started normally and on time in the constituencies overseas (Asia, Europe and Africa), said Independent Higher Authority for the Elections (ISIE) President Nabil Baffoun.

The first polling stations that had opened their doors for voters are those of Sydney (Australia), Tokyo (Japan) and Seoul (South Korea), Baffoun specified at a press briefing on Friday at the Convention Centre in Tunis.

The total number of polling centres abroad is 303, including 384 polling stations, he added.

The number of registered voters in the constituencies overseas is estimated at 385,546. The constituency of France 2 has the biggest number of registered voters with 117 thousand, he pointed out.

Besides, Baffoun voiced wish that the turnout in the legislative polls in the constituencies abroad will increase compared to the first round of the presidential election, which had not exceeded 20%.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.