South Africa: Cheetahs Starting XV Unchanged for Ulster Clash

Bloemfontein — The Cheetahs have named an unchanged starting XV for Saturday's PRO14 encounter against Irish side Ulster at the Free State Stadium.

The Cheetahs started their campaign last weekend with a 48-14 win over Scottish outfit Glasgow Warriors.

There is only one change on the bench, with prop Neethling Fouche replacing Luan de Bruin. Fouche will make his PRO14 debut if he gets game time.

Scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar will again lead the Cheetahs on to the park.

"Ulster is a well-coached team. They had a good pre-season and it is clear that they are on form," interim coach Franco Smith said via a press statement.

Kick-off is at 18:15 on Saturday.

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Rhyno Smith, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Dries Swanepoel, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Ruan Pienaar (captain), 8 Henco Venter, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Gerhard Olivier, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Erich de Jager, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Reinach Venter, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Sias Koen, 21 Jasper Wiese, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 Louis Fouche

Ulster

TBA

Source: Sport24