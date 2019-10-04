South Africa: SANDF Murder - Only One of Five Accused Intends Applying for Bail

4 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

The State will be opposing bail for the only person out of five arrested for the murder of a soldier, who intends making a bid for release before his trial, the Blue Downs District Court heard on Friday.

However, the application itself was stalled when the private lawyer for the man standing in the dock in a Kappa windbreaker and jeans told the court that they still had to iron out the financial instructions.

Once this was done, she could bring the bail application.

The five may not be named by court order.

A 15-year-old boy is among the five accused of the murder of SA National Defence Force Staff Sergeant Michale Njomane in Blue Downs.

They face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping, and their court appearances have been split up so that those who are not applying for bail do not have to be in court.

The other four have abandoned bail applications.

Njomane's body was found in the boot of a burning government car after the fire brigade put out the blaze in Blue Downs on August 18.

The teen is also linked to an unrelated rape case, understood to involve the gang rape of two girls who were walking across a field.

Kuils River police had made the link to the gang rape case after he was arrested for the murder of the soldier.

The case of the single person applying for bail on Friday was postponed to October 18.

He went back into custody.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

