Malawi: MRA Slaps DPP Opponent With K80m Tax Bill Arrears

Revenue collectors, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has slapped a fierce government critic and member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) a K80 million tax bill arrears.

Kazembe is MCP member

Gerald Kazembe, national executive committee member of the MCP contested in Mangochi Monkey parliamentary race and lost to Ralph Jooma, minister of Transport and Public Works.

MRA says Kazembe, who runs a beverages wholesale and distributor company, has neither been paying nor submitting VAT and its returns respectively.

"Such being the case, we calculated VAT on sales from July 2018 up to January 2019 before the acquisition of the distributorship business from Castel (Mw Ltd)," says the letter to Kazembe in part.

The letter says the period from July 2018 to January 2019, Kazembe's records were scanty, insufficient and not summerised, saying such being the case, the tax collecting body considered only VAT on the sales Kazembe had been depositing with Ecobank during the period.

The calculated VAT to be paid to MRA, according to the letter, is K80 810 450.56.

However, in various social media platforms, some people accused Jooma of using his ministerial position to push MRA act on Kazembe to make him go bankrupt and withdraw the parliamentary election case.

The people wondered why it is only the opposition and other government critics who are targets by the MRA leaving out the Democratic Progressive Party faithful.